Frontier

This carbon removal startup reduces emissions by burying sludgy organic waste

Technology

This carbon removal startup reduces emissions by burying sludgy organic waste

Vaulted Deep, backed with $8m led by Lowercarbon Capital, is one of about a dozen startups to receive carbon removal contracts through the Frontier buying group

clock 15 September 2023 • 3 min read
'We need to seek every possible avenue to reduce CO2': Amazon unveils first direct air carbon capture investments

CCS

'We need to seek every possible avenue to reduce CO2': Amazon unveils first direct air carbon capture investments

US tech giant commits to purchasing 250,000 tonnes of CO2 removals over 10 years from 1PointFive's plant in Texas and confirms investment in DAC developer CarbonCapture Inc

clock 13 September 2023 • 4 min read
JPMorgan announces $200m carbon removals push

Investment

JPMorgan announces $200m carbon removals push

US banking giant announces plans to invest in carbon removal technologies with a view to removing and storing 800,000 tonnes of atmospheric CO2

clock 23 May 2023 • 3 min read
Shopify orders up latest carbon removal deals

Technology

Shopify orders up latest carbon removal deals

Shopify and Stripe announce latest $11m investment round through Frontier negative emissions fund

clock 21 December 2022 • 3 min read
A New Frontier: Google and Facebook-backed carbon removal initiative announces first six projects

Investment

A New Frontier: Google and Facebook-backed carbon removal initiative announces first six projects

Frontier's $925m fund used to sign multiyear offtake agreements with a number of innovative carbon removal firms

clock 29 June 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Octopus Energy Generation launches £3bn wind fund

17 November 2023 • 2 min read