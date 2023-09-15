Vaulted Deep, backed with $8m led by Lowercarbon Capital, is one of about a dozen startups to receive carbon removal contracts through the Frontier buying group
US tech giant commits to purchasing 250,000 tonnes of CO2 removals over 10 years from 1PointFive's plant in Texas and confirms investment in DAC developer CarbonCapture Inc
US banking giant announces plans to invest in carbon removal technologies with a view to removing and storing 800,000 tonnes of atmospheric CO2
Shopify and Stripe announce latest $11m investment round through Frontier negative emissions fund
Frontier's $925m fund used to sign multiyear offtake agreements with a number of innovative carbon removal firms