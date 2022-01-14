Friends of the Earth Netherlands

Global Briefing: Asia's richest man plots $76bn green infrastructure blitz

Management

Global Briefing: Asia's richest man plots $76bn green infrastructure blitz

All the top green business news from around the world this week, including 2021 emissions bounce-backs, Germany's new clean power targets, and fresh pressure on European companies to boost their decarbonisation plans

clock 14 January 2022 • 6 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read