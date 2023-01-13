Freeports

Plans for two Scottish Green Freeports receive green light

Wind

UK and Scottish government back plans for new green ports in Inverness and Cromarty Firth and the Firth of Forth

clock 13 January 2023 • 4 min read
Green freeports: Government announces £52m to support creation of two Scottish net zero hubs

Policy

Bids invited to develop sea, air or rail port hubs in Scotland which must be aligned with net zero by 2045

clock 15 February 2022 • 3 min read
