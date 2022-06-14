Founders Factory

Sky to anchor £100m Planet Fund for climate-focused start-ups

Net Zero Now

Sky to anchor £100m Planet Fund for climate-focused start-ups

New initiative to be powered by Founders Factory and will focus on supporting entrepreneurs working on decarbonisation, resource preservation, climate resilience, and the circular economy

clock 14 June 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
02

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

'A List' cities: CDP ranks cities for transparency and climate performance

14 November 2023 • 3 min read
04

Unilever launches 'world-first' laundry powder pilot using near-zero emissions ingredient

15 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

Has the fossil fuel industry 'captured' the UK's CCS programme?

16 November 2023 • 7 min read