Forests and Climate Leaders’ Partnership

COP27: Alok Sharma urges world leaders to deliver on global forest restoration pledge

Biodiversity

A new Forests & Climate Leaders' Partnership is to launch at COP27 and will seek to unite world leaders behind pledge to reverse forest loss by 2030

clock 22 September 2022 • 4 min read
