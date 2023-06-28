FLOW

Welsh grid capacity must double to accomodate wind project pipeline, industry warns

Energy

Wind industry calls for major investment in Welsh grid, as separate report highlights growing contribution of nascent marine energy sector

clock 28 June 2023 • 3 min read
