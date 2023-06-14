Flexible Plastic Fund

Ella's Kitchen to make 75 per cent of pouches fully-recyclable

Baby food brand says new recyclable pouches will play 'significant' role in helping it to achieve its SBTI-certified climate targets

clock 14 June 2023 • 2 min read
Packet In: Pilot launched for household collection of flexible plastic

Industry-led consortium aims to recruit local authorities to take part in new FlexCollect project

clock 19 May 2022 • 3 min read
