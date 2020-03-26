Finland
Global Briefing: Denmark unveils plan for offshore wind artificial island
All the green business news from around the world this week
Helsinki and Valladolid join global property firms in net zero buildings pledge
Cities target net zero building emissions before 2050, as Grosvenor Group and Grimshaw Architects also join World GBC campaign
What would a net zero emission, 100 per cent renewables world look like - and how do we get there?
Authors of a new paper arguing that 100 per cent renewable, zero carbon transport and energy worldwide is not only feasible but cheaper than fossil fuels explain their thinking to BusinessesGreen
Finland to be carbon neutral by 2035 - One of the fastest targets ever set
Incoming prime minister Antti Rinne presented the climate goal as part of a package with increased welfare spending on Monday
Finland bans coal power from 2029
Government moves forward phase out date as part of new clean energy package
Europe's first public vehicle-to-grid charge point to open in Finland
Event venue in Helsinki will play host to the first public electric vehicle charging point that can transmit power into cars and back into the grid
Blustery weather topples wind power records across Northern Europe
Ireland and the Nordics enjoy record levels of power production from wind farms, while UK breaks two new records for daily and half hourly generation
Finland reveals plans to wipe out coal use by 2030
Coal will disappear from Finland's energy system under new climate strategy released yesterday