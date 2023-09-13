Ferries

All aboard the Earth Clipper: Behind the scenes on London's newest, greenest, and quietest ferry

Shipping

The boss of London's ferry service talks to BusinessGreen about the challenges of getting Europe's first high speed hybrid ferry service off the ground

clock 13 September 2023 • 6 min read
