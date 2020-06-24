Faraday Battery Institute
Chinese subsidy cut prompts first ever fall in EV sales
Subsidy cut in China prompted global dip in sales figures, reports suggest
UK risks losing out to Europe in home battery boom, report warns
Controversial tax hike could leave country lagging behind as continent powers ahead
Ultra-fast electric charging tech among Faraday Challenge grant winners
Some £22m in innovation funding awarded to battery pioneers, including a project to develop solid state EV batteries that could slash recharging time
Faraday Institution dishes out £42m in battery R&D funding
New government-backed research hub awards fresh funding to four pioneering energy storage projects
Range anxiety? Major project aims to double distance EVs can travel
Battery research project led by UK firm Nexeon aims to pave the way for electric cars capable of traveling more than 400 miles on a single charge
Faraday Challenge: Coventry to house £80m national EV battery innovation facility
BEIS confirms new National Battery Manufacturing Development Facility to be situated in Coventry and Warwickshire as part of Faraday Challenge investment
Government confirms universities to lead development of Faraday Battery Institute
Greg Clark announces leading universities will play central role in £65m battery R&D push, as EU mulls energy storage plan