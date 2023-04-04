Fair Capital Partners’ Impact Fund

Dutch heat pump installers raise €15m to accelerate European installations

Investment

Dutch heat pump installers raise €15m to accelerate European installations

Funding round was led by Energy Impact Partners and cash will be used to meet surge in demand for heat pumps across Europe driven by energy crisis

clock 04 April 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read