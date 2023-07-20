Recharge UK has published a new report which sets out key recommendations to ensure charge point deployment keeps up with the growth in UK EV sales
New regulations laid in parliament seek to improve consumer experience of public charging and make charge points 'easy and reliable'
New EV Holiday Hotspot Index ranks UK attractions based on nearby charging infrastructure to help families plan EV based 'staycations'
New survey from ECIU reveals limited public understanding of petrol and diesel car phase out, even as demand for EVs continues to soar
Racetrack has installed Papilio3 - a solar car park and EV charging hub designed by 3ti - for staff and visitors ahead of its busy summer season
Fresh figures from Cornwall Insight and Shoosmiths show 'substantial' impact of government efforts to increase charging network
New report from RAC warns government is falling short of its ambitions to provide rapid and ultra-rapid EV charging points across the motorway network by year end
Partners say programme represents the UK's largest rollout of public EV charging infrastructure by a local authority with the installation of charging points at over 1,500 locations
Positive growth in EV market defies economic uncertainty, but concerns mount that there are not enough charge points to support the switch to zero emission models
Labour suggests latest figures from DfT reveal that government is falling 'far behind' in the race to deliver on its EV charger goals