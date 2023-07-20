ev charging rollout

'Charging forward to 2030': Industry sets out roadmap for EV charging infrastructure

Automotive

Recharge UK has published a new report which sets out key recommendations to ensure charge point deployment keeps up with the growth in UK EV sales

clock 20 July 2023 • 5 min read
Government powers up rules to make EV charging easier

Automotive

New regulations laid in parliament seek to improve consumer experience of public charging and make charge points 'easy and reliable'

clock 13 July 2023 • 3 min read
Happy travels: Gridserve releases new index to help holidaying EV drivers

Automotive

New EV Holiday Hotspot Index ranks UK attractions based on nearby charging infrastructure to help families plan EV based 'staycations'

clock 12 July 2023 • 3 min read
Poll reveals public confusion over electric vehicle transition

Automotive

New survey from ECIU reveals limited public understanding of petrol and diesel car phase out, even as demand for EVs continues to soar

clock 12 July 2023 • 5 min read
Silverstone charges up sustainability strategy with solar-powered EV charging hubs

Automotive

Racetrack has installed Papilio3 - a solar car park and EV charging hub designed by 3ti - for staff and visitors ahead of its busy summer season

clock 10 July 2023 • 2 min read
UK sees 70 per cent rise in EV public charge points

Automotive

Fresh figures from Cornwall Insight and Shoosmiths show 'substantial' impact of government efforts to increase charging network

clock 29 June 2023 • 3 min read
RAC warns government veering off course to meet motorway EV charging targets

Automotive

New report from RAC warns government is falling short of its ambitions to provide rapid and ultra-rapid EV charging points across the motorway network by year end

clock 21 May 2023 • 5 min read
Connected Kerb and Surrey Council power up £60m EV charger rollout

Automotive

Partners say programme represents the UK's largest rollout of public EV charging infrastructure by a local authority with the installation of charging points at over 1,500 locations

clock 23 March 2023 • 4 min read
Can the UK's chargepoint rollout keep pace with booming EV demand?

Automotive

Positive growth in EV market defies economic uncertainty, but concerns mount that there are not enough charge points to support the switch to zero emission models

clock 06 February 2023 • 6 min read
'Asleep at the wheel': Labour accuses government of stalling EV transition

Automotive

Labour suggests latest figures from DfT reveal that government is falling 'far behind' in the race to deliver on its EV charger goals

clock 26 January 2023 • 2 min read
