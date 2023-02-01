EU Green Deal Industrial Plan

EU unveils Green Deal Industrial Plan to boost Europe's clean tech competitiveness

Policy

EU unveils Green Deal Industrial Plan to boost Europe's clean tech competitiveness

Global green investment race heats up further, as European Commission confirms plans for major new clean tech policy package

clock 01 February 2023 • 6 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read