EU carbon price hits 11-year high as Europe eyes bolder climate policies
Price tops €28 per tonne on Wednesday as traders anticipate market reforms
By defining 'green finance', the EU hopes it can kickstart low-carbon investment
Bumper report from the European Commission sets out criteria to define sustainable finance in a bid to protect investors from 'greenwash'
What do the European elections mean for climate action?
Populists and the liberal order go head-to-head in a battle for control of Europe this week - The results could define the EU's approach to the climate crisis for years to come
Net Zero: EU Commission targets 'climate neutral and prosperous' Europe by 2050
EU Commission adopts draft long-term strategy to deliver net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050
EU sets sights on net zero emissions goal
Climate Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete declares 'now is not the time for complacency' as he confirms EU will aim for net zero emissions by 2050
Reports: Germany eyes free public transport offer to wean nation off polluting cars
Letter from German ministers to EU Commission reveals government is looking to test radical free transport plan later this year in order to help fight air pollution
EU debuts Clean Energy Industrial Forum
New Forum will bring together key members of the EU renewables industry uin a bid to boost jobs and strengthen industry co-operation