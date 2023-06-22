Environment Secretary

Roadmap on Biodiversity Credits: UK and France launch new initiative to boost nature finance

Policy

Environment Secretary and French State Minister Bérangère Couillard unveil new initiative to help companies invest in nature recovery on sidelines of Paris Summit

clock 22 June 2023 • 3 min read
