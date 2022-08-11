Engenera Renewables Group-owned

'UK's largest': Nissan's 20MW private wire solar installation nears completion

Investment

The project, hailed as the largest of its kind in the UK, is poised for completion following a £10.6m investment deal last week

clock 11 August 2022 • 1 min read
