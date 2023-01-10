Energy support scheme

Government scales back energy support scheme for businesses

Energy

Government scales back energy support scheme for businesses

New regime to see discount provided to non-domestic customers when wholesale gas and electricity prices hit certain threshold, but business groups fear rising energy costs could exacerbate economic downturn

clock 10 January 2023 • 6 min read
