Latest long-term power forecast from Cornwall Insight warns rising power demand, increasing exports, and continued reliance on gas will mean prices are likely to remain high for years to come
New research from electricity firm ABB reveals energy prices are impacting business' results, workforce, and decarbonisation efforts
Friends of the Earth calls for a street-by-street insulation program for the most in-need neighbourhoods, after new study reveals huge extent of 'extreme' fuel poverty in the UK