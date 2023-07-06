energy prices

Power prices to remain elevated until late 2030s, report warns

Latest long-term power forecast from Cornwall Insight warns rising power demand, increasing exports, and continued reliance on gas will mean prices are likely to remain high for years to come

clock 06 July 2023 • 3 min read
Survey: Energy cost concerns are impacting business performance

New research from electricity firm ABB reveals energy prices are impacting business' results, workforce, and decarbonisation efforts

clock 20 March 2023 • 4 min read
Report: Over a million households affected by 'extreme fuel poverty'

Friends of the Earth calls for a street-by-street insulation program for the most in-need neighbourhoods, after new study reveals huge extent of 'extreme' fuel poverty in the UK

clock 20 March 2023 • 4 min read
