ENERGIIQ

Dutch heat pump installers raise €15m to accelerate European installations

Investment

Dutch heat pump installers raise €15m to accelerate European installations

Funding round was led by Energy Impact Partners and cash will be used to meet surge in demand for heat pumps across Europe driven by energy crisis

clock 04 April 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read