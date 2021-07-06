ADVERTISEMENT

Emissions trading

Investors managing $6tr of assets call for global carbon price corridor

Carbon Trading

Investors managing $6tr of assets call for global carbon price corridor

Current piecemeal approach to carbon pricing threatens progress towards global climate goals, Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance argues

clock 06 July 2021 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel back plans for UK-German 'energy highway'

05 July 2021 • 2 min read
02

Exxon is not your friend

01 July 2021 • 6 min read
03

'Cows are the new coal': Investor group urges governments to set clear emissions goals for agricultural sector

30 June 2021 • 3 min read
04

Guarding against 'greenwash': Inside the fight against misleading corporate green claims

29 June 2021 • 14 min read
05

Net Zero Festival: Free passes now available to flagship climate event

02 July 2021 • 2 min read