electric trains

New Lumo train service between London and Edinburgh to challenge short haul flights

Rail

New Lumo train service between London and Edinburgh to challenge short haul flights

New travel service to operate five electric trains and charge passengers as little as £15 to get from London to Edinburgh

clock 07 September 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Octopus Energy and Severn Trent announce renewable energy development partnership

01 September 2021 • 2 min read
02

Full disclosure: Polestar unveils lifecycle CO2 impact of its electric cars

02 September 2021 • 3 min read
03

Holcim cements plans to be 'nature-positive' by 2030

03 September 2021 • 2 min read
04

From laggard to leader: How the UK can capitalise on the heat pump opportunity

02 September 2021 • 6 min read
05

Shell powers up plans to install 50,000 Ubitricity EV charge points

01 September 2021 • 3 min read