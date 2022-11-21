Edinburgh City Council

Plans submitted for Europe's largest EV charging hub in Edinburgh

Infrastructure

Plans submitted for Europe's largest EV charging hub in Edinburgh

Shelborn Asset Management plans to include as many as 800 EV charge points at its Edinburgh Green office development

clock 21 November 2022 • 2 min read
