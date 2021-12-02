Edelman

'Major players in the climate arena': Can the PR industry break away from its fossil fuel marketing past?

Marketing

'Major players in the climate arena': Can the PR industry break away from its fossil fuel marketing past?

Political public relations arguably holds its origins in the oil, gas and coal industries, but amid growing criticism it is now facing increasing pressure to forge a future path beyond fossil fuel marketing

clock 02 December 2021 • 8 min read
Most read
01

AstraZeneca UK injects £2m into forestry planting in England and Scotland

30 November 2021 • 4 min read
02

Cornish Lithium snaps up £18m of investment in bid to boost UK lithium supplies

29 November 2021 • 2 min read
03

Agriculture: The blind spot in the COP26 methane deal

29 November 2021 • 5 min read
04

Impact unicorns: Green firms dominate list of UK's most valuable tech start-ups

28 November 2021 • 3 min read
05

Nissan powers up EV, battery, and home energy goals with new $17.7bn plan

29 November 2021 • 4 min read