Eco-SIM

Vodafone unveils new Eco-SIM card

Recycling

Vodafone unveils new Eco-SIM card

New SIM card produced using recycled plastic to be made available across Europe from this month

clock 19 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Octopus Energy and RES team up for £3bn UK green hydrogen plan

14 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Reports: Government poised to announce 2035 boiler phase-out

12 October 2021 • 5 min read
03

Sustainability Disclosure Requirements: Treasury sets out new environmental reporting rules for businesses

18 October 2021 • 5 min read
04

Tetra Pak boss: Policymakers can help unlock net zero supply chains

12 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

'Affordable choice': Government fires up plan to drive down cost of clean heat

18 October 2021 • 10 min read