East Anglia

Government, regulators, and water firms urged to act now to avoid summer drought

Climate change

National Drought Group has called for greater collaboration and forward planning to ensure country does not run dry this summer

clock 25 May 2023 • 4 min read
ScottishPower secures planning approval for two giant offshore wind projects

Wind

Green light for projects boasting a combined 1.5GW of capacity clears way for development of offshore wind mega-hub

clock 01 April 2022 • 5 min read
