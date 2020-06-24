DNV GL
Study: Renewables rollout must accelerate, as peak oil demand looms
A rapid upscale in renewables, batteries, CCS, and clean tech is needed by 2030 in order to hit Paris Agreement goals, a new report suggests
CO2 Challenge: Cargill embarks on greener shipping voyage
Agri-business giant launches major new initiative to fast track technologies that can cut shipping carbon emissions
Survey: Majority of businesses failing on climate adaptation
Almost half of firms expect climate change to impact on their value chain within next five years - but only a quarter are preparing for it, according to DNV GL survey
Report: Artificial Intelligence promises to boost solar and wind power output
New paper from DNV GL predicts AI and robotics are poised to play a major role in the global renewables market