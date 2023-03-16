DIY

You can do it: B&Q to offer solar panels the first time

Solar

You can do it: B&Q to offer solar panels the first time

DIY retailer has teamed up with clean energy firm Egg to offer bespoke design and installation of rooftop solar systems for homeowners

clock 16 March 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Wales' first biomethane refuelling station opens in Bangor

17 November 2023 • 1 min read