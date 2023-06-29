DfE

Failing to make the grade: Government urged to set targets for decarbonising school estate

Buildings

National Audit Office warns lack of a co-ordinated approach to decarbonising schools means government could miss target to reduce emissions from public sector buildings by 75 per cent by 2037

clock 29 June 2023 • 4 min read
