Detroit Electric
Tesla unveils 'ludicrous' mode for Model S, as Musk revs up Roadster plans
Company says upgrades to Model S will make it "faster than falling", as plans revealed for revived all-electric sports car
Detroit Electric re-emerges with UK production plant
Company made waves last year promising the world's fastest production electric vehicle but had seemingly disappeared
Detroit Electric partners with Geely to crack Chinese EV market
Companies will target an all-electric version of the Emgrand EC7 at businesses customers
Detroit Electric reveals "fastest ever" electric sportscar
SP:01 unveiled at Shanghai motorshow capable of reaching 155mph and travelling almost 200 miles between charges
Detroit Electric aims to recharge Motor City
Revamped carmaker set to unveil new all-electric sports car early next month with further models starting production in 2014