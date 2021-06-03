ADVERTISEMENT

CyrusOne

CyrusOne switches its European data centres to run on 100 per cent renewable energy

Technology

CyrusOne switches its European data centres to run on 100 per cent renewable energy

Data centre firm CyrusOne announces all its facilities are now running on a 100 per cent renewable energy tarrifs

clock 03 June 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Unilever teams up with plant-based protein start-up Enough to expand vegan food range

27 May 2021 • 1 min read
02

'Net zero is not enough': Oil and gas climate plans continue to jeopardise planet and investors, Carbon Tracker warns

27 May 2021 • 5 min read
03

UN: $8.1tr required for nature-based climate solutions over next 30 years

27 May 2021 • 3 min read
04

Fusion electricity moves step closer to reality after promising trial results

27 May 2021 • 2 min read
05

All aboard: Cambridge welcomes driverless bus trial

28 May 2021 • 2 min read