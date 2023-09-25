cultivated fat

London biotech Hoxton Farms opens first UK pilot facility for cultivated fat production

Technology

London biotech Hoxton Farms opens first UK pilot facility for cultivated fat production

New 14,000 sq ft facility on London's Old Street will be used to produce cultivated animal fats for a range of uses, including plant-based meats

clock 25 September 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IEA boss urges oil and gas industry to 'commit to genuinely helping the world'

23 November 2023 • 5 min read