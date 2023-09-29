Diversification of supply chains, ramping up recycling, and strengthening international collaboration singled out as top priorities at high-profile meeting
Artificial Intelligence is increasingly being touted as a useful way to find new sources for lithium, cobalt, copper and nickel more quickly and, theoretically, with less environmental degradation than previous methods
New report from Energy Transitions Commission assesses feasibility of mineral, land, and water requirements resulting from the global shift to a clean energy system
New research argues policies that promote smaller, cheaper, more resource-efficient cars could slash Europe's passenger vehicle sector's dependency on critical minerals by over 20 per cent
IEA executive director Fatih Birol says agency is 'encouraged' by mining industry investment trends, but warns there is no room for complacency if climate targets are to be met
All the top green business news from around the world this week, including G7 clean tech minerals action plan, rising methane emissions, and more
Countries agree to work together to secure supplies of cobalt, lithium, and other key clean tech commodities
Government stresses need to diversify and deepen resilience of supply chains for lithium, graphite and other valuable clean technology minerals
BusinessGreen gets the low-down from green experts on the government’s vision for building up a sustainable supply of critical cleantech minerals and metals