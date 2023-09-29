Critical minerals

Inside the IEA's new critical mineral security masterplan

Supply chain

Inside the IEA's new critical mineral security masterplan

Diversification of supply chains, ramping up recycling, and strengthening international collaboration singled out as top priorities at high-profile meeting

clock 29 September 2023 • 5 min read
Could AI provide the recipe for faster, less-destructive minerals mining?

Supply chain

Could AI provide the recipe for faster, less-destructive minerals mining?

Artificial Intelligence is increasingly being touted as a useful way to find new sources for lithium, cobalt, copper and nickel more quickly and, theoretically, with less environmental degradation than previous methods

clock 28 July 2023 • 5 min read
'There are enough resources': Study warns investment urgently needed to avoid critical mineral shortages

Supply chain

'There are enough resources': Study warns investment urgently needed to avoid critical mineral shortages

New report from Energy Transitions Commission assesses feasibility of mineral, land, and water requirements resulting from the global shift to a clean energy system

clock 19 July 2023 • 3 min read
Could smaller cars hold the answer to critical mineral concerns?

Automotive

Could smaller cars hold the answer to critical mineral concerns?

New research argues policies that promote smaller, cheaper, more resource-efficient cars could slash Europe's passenger vehicle sector's dependency on critical minerals by over 20 per cent

clock 17 July 2023 • 5 min read
IEA: Critical minerals market must expand faster to keep 1.5C goal within reach

Supply chain

IEA: Critical minerals market must expand faster to keep 1.5C goal within reach

IEA executive director Fatih Birol says agency is 'encouraged' by mining industry investment trends, but warns there is no room for complacency if climate targets are to be met

clock 11 July 2023 • 5 min read
Global Briefing: Cepsa and Bio-Oils plot €1bn Spanish biofuels plant

Energy

Global Briefing: Cepsa and Bio-Oils plot €1bn Spanish biofuels plant

All the top green business news from around the world this week, including G7 clean tech minerals action plan, rising methane emissions, and more

clock 14 April 2023 • 6 min read
UK and Canada ink clean tech critical mineral deal

Supply chain

UK and Canada ink clean tech critical mineral deal

Countries agree to work together to secure supplies of cobalt, lithium, and other key clean tech commodities

clock 07 March 2023 • 1 min read
UK moves to bolster critical minerals supply chain with Saudi Arabia partnership

Supply chain

UK moves to bolster critical minerals supply chain with Saudi Arabia partnership

Government stresses need to diversify and deepen resilience of supply chains for lithium, graphite and other valuable clean technology minerals

clock 12 January 2023 • 3 min read
The UK's Critical Minerals Strategy: Is a secure, sustainable cleantech supply chain within reach?

Policy

The UK's Critical Minerals Strategy: Is a secure, sustainable cleantech supply chain within reach?

BusinessGreen gets the low-down from green experts on the government’s vision for building up a sustainable supply of critical cleantech minerals and metals

clock 27 July 2022 • 10 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

Nine SAF projects scoop up £53m from Advanced Fuels Fund

17 November 2023 • 4 min read