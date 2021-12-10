CPP Investments

'This partnership is huge': Octopus Energy Group valued at $5bn following latest $330m investment

Energy

'This partnership is huge': Octopus Energy Group valued at $5bn following latest $330m investment

Energy giant has entered into a new strategic partnership with long-term investors, CPP Investments

clock 10 December 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Southampton industrial cluster hopes to become UK's next hydrogen hub

09 December 2021 • 3 min read
02

Global Briefing: Panama Canal Authority eyes emissions fee for ships

03 December 2021 • 7 min read
03

New upskilling program aims to train the food industry in climate impact awareness

07 December 2021 • 3 min read
04

'Titanic pivot from coal to hydrogen': Are steelmakers prepared for the rapid net zero transformation ahead?

06 December 2021 • 6 min read
05

Government seeks views on plans to stamp out supply chain deforestation

03 December 2021 • 5 min read