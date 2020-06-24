Costa
Greggs' vegan steak bakes hit shops as Costa launches vegan toastie
High street food chains kick-off Veganuary 2020 with expansion of plant-based offerings following huge success of vegan sausage roll
Caffè Nero, Greggs, McDonald's UK and Pret A Manger join cup recycling scheme
Coffee giants join Costa Coffee in scheme to boost market for recycling coffee cups
Landsec teams up with coffee retailers on industry cup recycling drive
Property giant partners with consortium led by Costa Coffee in bid to establish effective industry chain for coffee cup recycling across its retail estate
Tap for caffeine: Costa Coffee launches coffee cup with in-built payment chip
Reusable cup can be loaded with up to £30 credit to pay for anything from hot drinks to Tube travel
Major brands join project to boost recycling-on-the-go in Leeds
Environmental charity Hubbub teams up with Leeds City Council, Coca-Cola, Shell, McDonald's, and others to boost recycling of plastic bottles and coffee cups
Costa, Greggs, McDonald's and Starbucks among coffee giants to sign cup recycling deal
New agreement will work on developing nationwide recycling system to tackle the UK's disposable cup crisis, which sees 2.5 billion thrown away each year
Costa partners with bio-bean to give waste coffee new lease of life
EXCLUSIVE: Major new circular economy partnership means more than 3,000 tonnes of Costa's waste coffee grounds will be collected by bio-bean and turned into renewable fuel