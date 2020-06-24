cosmetics
Selfridges cleans up beauty aisle with ban on single-use wipes
Customer research found significant concern for the impact of plastic pollution, but low awareness that wipes contain plastic
Sustainable skincare: P&G launches refillable Olay moisturiser
Olay Regenerist Whip moisturiser to be offered in refillable pod, as P&G launches three month trial
Code Zero: Leading brand seeks to shave off plastic waste
Men's grooming brand King of Shaves launches new refillable range
Neal's Yard Remedies plants roots for sustainable frankincense supply
Cosmetics retailer specialising in organic produce will plant 5,000 Boswellia sacra saplings a year in order to secure supply of frankincense resin
Makeover artists: How the beauty and personal care industry enhanced its sustainability
A group of leading brands have come together to ramp up their sustainability efforts