COP16 Biodiversity Summit

Colombia submits bid to host 2024 UN Biodiversity Summit

Biodiversity

Colombia submits bid to host 2024 UN Biodiversity Summit

Latin American nation offers to host summit as negotiators face pressure to include stronger commitments on nature restoration in COP28 accord

clock 12 December 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

COP28: Drama in Dubai as draft agreement calls for reduction in 'consumption and production of fossil fuels'

11 December 2023 • 12 min read
02

'Large gaps still need to be bridged': UN chief returns to COP28 as climate talks remain on knife edge

11 December 2023 • 10 min read
03

'Are we really going to risk our future on a shopping list?': Anger builds at COP28 over 'weak' draft text

11 December 2023 • 6 min read
04

UK delivers 'cleanest power grid ever'

11 December 2023 • 3 min read
05

Are COP28 carbon market talks headed for disappointment?

10 December 2023 • 6 min read