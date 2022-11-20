COP 27

COP27: The voices that were missing

Climate change

In the last of BusinessGreen's dispatches from COP27, UN Live's Molly Fannon reflects on the the importance of getting a broad spectrum of voices heard at summits

clock 20 November 2022 • 6 min read
'Knife's edge': Strained COP27 climate talks go into overtime

Climate change

clock 18 November 2022 • 6 min read
Could COP27 trigger a new era of partnerships to rev up the global energy transition?

Energy

Today at COP27 has seen a flurry of reports and announcements that highlight need for a range of actors to come together to help the Global South transition away from coal, oil, and fossil gas

clock 15 November 2022 • 10 min read
COP27: International Organisation for Standardisation launches Net Zero Guidelines

Carbon Accounting

Launch of new rules hailed as a 'historic milestone' for effort to reduce emissions in line with climate goals

clock 11 November 2022 • 2 min read
Breakthrough Agenda: Governments chalk up collaboration priorities for coming year

Energy

UK, US, and Australia among countries to back checklist of measures designed to reduce climate impact of emissions-intensive sectors

clock 11 November 2022 • 3 min read
COP27: What are the key issues and will they be resolved?

Climate change

The Energy Transitions Commission's Lord Adair Turner reflects on progress so far at the pivotal climate talks

clock 11 November 2022 • 4 min read
Alok Sharma: Climate inaction is myopic and can only defer catastrophe

Climate change

In the opening address of COP27, COP26 President says talks must be about 'concrete action' that can keep the 1.5C temperature goal in reach

clock 07 November 2022 • 6 min read
Will this year's COP finally deliver on Loss and Damage?

Policy

UN Secretary General and COP Presidency warn progress on funding for addressing climate-related damage is critical to success of pivotal climate talks kicking off this Sunday

clock 04 November 2022 • 7 min read
Could clean energy bring an end to Africa's worsening energy access crisis

Energy

New IEA report reveals encouraging recent trends have been thrown into reverse by the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine - but clean energy investment could swiftly reignite development

clock 20 June 2022 • 5 min read
