In the last of BusinessGreen's dispatches from COP27, UN Live's Molly Fannon reflects on the the importance of getting a broad spectrum of voices heard at summits
Today at COP27 has seen a flurry of reports and announcements that highlight need for a range of actors to come together to help the Global South transition away from coal, oil, and fossil gas
Launch of new rules hailed as a 'historic milestone' for effort to reduce emissions in line with climate goals
UK, US, and Australia among countries to back checklist of measures designed to reduce climate impact of emissions-intensive sectors
The Energy Transitions Commission's Lord Adair Turner reflects on progress so far at the pivotal climate talks
In the opening address of COP27, COP26 President says talks must be about 'concrete action' that can keep the 1.5C temperature goal in reach
UN Secretary General and COP Presidency warn progress on funding for addressing climate-related damage is critical to success of pivotal climate talks kicking off this Sunday
New IEA report reveals encouraging recent trends have been thrown into reverse by the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine - but clean energy investment could swiftly reignite development