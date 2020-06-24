Contraction And Convergence
Campaigners urge Huhne to stand by contraction and convergence pledge
Letter calls on energy and climate change secretary to honour Lib Dem manifesto pledge to push for a more ambitious climate deal
Copenhagen blame game sparked by failure to properly explain Danish Text
Aubrey Meyer and Terry O'Connell of the Global Commons Institute argue that the Copenhagen Summit came close to agreeing an equitable means of tackling climate change, but was let down politicians' failure to spell out their support for the contraction...
Further rifts emerge on day three of Copenhagen
Split emerges between developing nations, as think-tank argues Danish text contained more ambition from industrialised countries than first thought
Prescott proposes stupidity awards for wind farm 'nimbys'
Local planners must play their part in reducing climate change impact, says former deputy PM
Nice carbon budget, shame about the targets
The government's desire to cut UK emissions 80 per cent by 2050 may be admirable, but do its targets go far enough?