Conference

'Prosperity requires stability': 1,800 business figures call on government to deliver green policy ambition

Policy

'Prosperity requires stability': 1,800 business figures call on government to deliver green policy ambition

As Number 10 decries the 'costs' of net zero and prepares to scale back HS2 plans, former Primer Minsters and hundreds of business leaders push back with calls for the UK to seize the economic opportunities offered by a clean tech transition

clock 03 October 2023 • 11 min read
Most read
01

If it keeps on raining the levee's gonna break

16 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'A shrewd decision': Government confirms sharp increase to offshore wind auction price

16 November 2023 • 8 min read
03

Coca Cola Europacific Partners reveals how it is working to 'move the needle' on supply chain sustainability

16 November 2023 • 13 min read
04

Net Zero Tracker to start linking to third-party climate goal assessments

16 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Right to plug': Businesses call on government to rapidly expand EV charging network

16 November 2023 • 6 min read