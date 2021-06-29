ADVERTISEMENT

Competition Markets Authority

CMA urges green economy to provide feedback on its anti-greenwashing guidelines

Management

CMA urges green economy to provide feedback on its anti-greenwashing guidelines

Consultation on draft guidance for firms making environmental claims through their packaging, branding, labelling, and business practices closes on 14 July

clock 29 June 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Getting the UK's grid ready for net zero: The need for long-duration energy storage

24 June 2021 • 5 min read
02

Hohn: Net zero by 2050 is 'a joke' - faster action needed

24 June 2021 • 3 min read
03

'Repeated failures': Climate advisors slam UK's net zero policy 'vacuum'

24 June 2021 • 9 min read
04

'World first': Top brands produce plastic bottles using enzyme recycling process

28 June 2021 • 3 min read
05

Why Microsoft and Shopify are betting on biochar

25 June 2021 • 3 min read