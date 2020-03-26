clothing
Europe's fashion habit fourth largest cause of environmental pressures
The negative environmental impact of textiles production is beaten only by food, housing and transport, new research reveals
Recycling support: US firms launch bra take-back service
Anyone ordering a new bra from online retailer Harper Wilde can now send an old one back for recycling
Wearable waste 'breakthrough': Company creates 'tree-free' jumper from coconuts
Fashion garment is the world's first made from liquid waste, claims Australian biomaterial tech firm Nanollose
Dressed for success: M&S fashions recycled wool blend suit
Suits made with 55 per cent recycled wool - including material from old clothes donated by M&S customers - goes on sale online and in stores
Cheap Monday tailors clothing range to fit sustainability goals
Fashion brand aims to make all its menswear and womenswear from sustainable materials by late 2018
M&S unbuttons sustainable denim range
The menswear range, available now, is made from denim that uses less energy, water and chemicals in the manufacturing process
Green fashion leaders strip carbon, water and waste from operations
Members of the Sustainable Clothing Action Plan report positive progress on attempts to give fashion industry a green makeover
Households to dump 235 million tonnes of clothing in landfill this spring
Sainsbury's and Oxfam urge consumers to recycle clothing as survey suggests 75 per cent of people expect to dump clothes in the bin during this season's annual wardrobe clear-out
Mothercare launches campaign to tackle babygrow mountain
#GiftABundle campaign enables parents to give 6-10 items of outgrown baby clothes to other families at selected UK Mothercare stores