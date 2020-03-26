closed loop
Perhaps Big Brother isn't such a bad idea (for supply chains)
ID cards for populations? Morally tricky. For EV batteries? A potential game-changer
Meet Daisy, Apple's latest robot for recovering and reusing iPhone components
Launched this week, Daisy helps dissemble iPhones for reuse and recycling
Delphis unveils world's first packaging made entirely from recycled plastic
Hailed as a 'closed loop breakthrough', the new recycled plastic bottle took five years to develop
Breathing new life into waste batteries
Clean + Cool 2017 Mission alumni Aceleron is collecting old lithium batteries from cars and laptops and reprocessing them to deliver low cost energy storage capacity