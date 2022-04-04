Climate Perspectives Group

Report: UK should halt support for overseas gas projects

Policy

Report: UK should halt support for overseas gas projects

Bright Blue says UK Export Credit Agency has made progress in curbing support for fossil fuel infrastructure, but bolder green financing policies are still needed

clock 04 April 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
04

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
05

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read