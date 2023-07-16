Climate goals

FTSE Russell: European companies failing to deliver on stated climate goals

Management

Index operator warns corporate climate goals for 2020 were largely missed, amid a lack of disclosure on decarbonisation progress

clock 16 July 2023 • 2 min read
'Trend of failure': Scotland's climate goals jeapordised by underpowered policy, CCC warns

Policy

Climate advisors warn Scotland is set to miss its interim climate goals due to lack of ambitious policy planning

clock 07 December 2022 • 3 min read
