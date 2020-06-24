China Huaneng Group
China Huaneng Group prepares $1bn green energy IPO
Energy giant reportedly seeking Hong Kong listing for alternative energy unit next month
China's energy giants join solar gold rush
Country's largest energy companies are all chasing contracts to build a new wave of large-scale solar farms
Southern licenses advanced "clean coal" technology to China power plant
Facility promises to reduce air pollution and cut carbon emissions by between 20 and 25 per cent
Duke Energy signs China clean coal co-operation deal
US energy giant announces carbon capture and smart grid deals