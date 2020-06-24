chicken
Booming UK demand for chicken resulting in bulldozing of South American forests, Greenpeace warns
UK firms failing to track the impact of the soy used to feed their chickens, report finds
Review: Is THIS the most realistic plant-based 'chicken' and 'bacon' yet?
BusinessGreen gives its verdict on UK start-up THIS and its attempt to create realistic alternatives to meat from plant-based ingredients
KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell grow hungry for science-based climate targets
Yum! Brands - which owns KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell - is to pursue new greenhouse gas reduction goals across its restaurants and supply chains
The chicken conundrum
In her latest Table Talk column, Louise Gray says don't be a chicken about asking questions