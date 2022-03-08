Chartered Institute for Waste Management

Plans for Extended Producer Responsibility reforms in 'limbo' as delay confirmed

Supply chain

Defra says 2023 timeline has been scrapped to allow department to take account of over 1,200 consultation responses, but campaigners fear move will undermine waste reduction efforts

clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read
