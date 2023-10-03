Charles Stanley

Investors overseeing £1.8tr in assets call for AGM votes on climate transition plans

Investment

Investors overseeing £1.8tr in assets call for AGM votes on climate transition plans

Major investors urge 35 chairs of FTSE 350 companies to hold votes on their climate transition plans

clock 03 October 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
02

Toyota SUV ad depicting off-road driving in nature banned by ASA

22 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
04

UK and South Korea to ink new Clean Energy Partnership

22 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

ShareAction: Green finance targets from Europe's largest banks at risk of greenwashing

22 November 2023 • 5 min read