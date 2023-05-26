changeNOW

Sport Sponsors Climate Pledge: New initiative aims to link sponsorship deals to emissions reductions

Marketing

Sport Sponsors Climate Pledge: New initiative aims to link sponsorship deals to emissions reductions

ChangeNOW and 17 Sport unveil new co-ordinated effort to tie sponsorship to efforts to decarbonise the sports industry

clock 26 May 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

GSK hails low emission asthma inhaler breakthrough

21 November 2023 • 3 min read
02

'Worrying picture': LinkedIn data points to worsening global green skills shortage

21 November 2023 • 4 min read
03

EV charging firm Pod Point expands into battery and grid flexibility markets

21 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Why UK steelmakers have cooled on carbon capture

21 November 2023 • 7 min read
05

Ember: Tripling of global renewable energy capacity 'more possible than ever'

21 November 2023 • 3 min read