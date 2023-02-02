CCEP Ventures

Coca-Cola confirms cash to can captured carbon

CCS

Coca-Cola confirms cash to can captured carbon

CCEP Ventures announces investment in two carbon capture R&D projects to explore how captured carbon could be re-used by the soft drinks giant

clock 02 February 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Report: Upgrading global grids could cut clean energy transition costs by $3tr by 2040

23 November 2023 • 4 min read
02

Autumn Statement: Hunt promises tax cuts and green growth

22 November 2023 • 7 min read
03

'Tinkering around the edges': The green economy reacts to the Autumn Statement

22 November 2023 • 23 min read
04

Autumn Statement: Five key takeaways for green businesses

22 November 2023 • 16 min read
05

'Zero-capital': Centrica and Smart Architectural Aluminium ink solar rooftop lease deal

23 November 2023 • 2 min read